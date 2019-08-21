Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Jim' Faulk. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00am in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for James "Jim" Faulk, 63, who passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Jim was born in Lake Charles and spent his childhood growing up in Big Lake, swimming in the bayous, riding horses and enjoying the country life. He moved to Lafayette in his sophomore year of high school and met the love of his life, Cathy Olivier, in his senior year. They married in 1978 and welcomed the light of their life, their son Luc, in 1988. Jim enjoyed several careers, including a crop duster pilot, truck driver, UPS driver (retiring after 20 years) and serving as a para-professional for the Lafayette Parish School Board for the past 12 years. He was an avid cycler and could often be found on extended rides throughout southwest Louisiana. Jim also enjoyed history and was an accomplished reader of several eras of history. Those who met Jim were immediately taken by his caring heart, quick laughter and genuine soul. He touched so many lives over the years, as evidenced by the steady stream of people who visited him in the hospital or sent their wishes for his recovery. Sadly, he was taken from us. His family and friends take solace that he is now at peace, healed in Resurrection with the God he loved so much. Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Cathy Olivier Faulk, his son, Luc Faulk and his wife Kaylee; his mother, Eva B. Faulk, his brother, Charles Faulk and his wife Margie; his sister, Judy Poole and her husband Daniel "Punch"; his sister in law, Ethel Faulk; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Also left to cherish his memory are Bonnie and Kevin Sellers and their family, as well as countless friends, coworkers and students who were blessed to have known him. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. A Celebration time of reflection of Jim's life and a Rosary will be prayed on Friday evening at 6:30 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in James Faulk's name to . 