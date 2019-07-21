Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Jim' Prejean. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James "Jim" Prejean, age 57, who passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Prejean was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was a self-employed automotive mechanic for twenty-five years, having worked with Prejean's Auto Repair. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends. Jim lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on his face while making sure to put a smile on others faces. Anyone that knew him knew this, "TRUCE". Survivors include one daughter, Amy Prejean and her companion, Amaury Prieto, of Carencro; three grandchildren, Madison Cormier, Kade Cormier and Kason Bearb; and one sister, Sarah Arceneaux and her husband, David, of Bosco. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gervais Prejean and the former, Rita Helen Roger, both natives of Lafayette. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. Monday open all night until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Colby Menard, Joby Hebert, Kade Cormier, Amaury Prieto, Jimmy Briscoe, Scotty Briscoe, David Arceneaux and Kyle Royer. Honorary pallbearer will be Jayce Mech and Kason Bearb. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana.

