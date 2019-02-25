Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James 'Poose' Henry Sr.. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James "Poose" Henry, Sr., age 66, who passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his camp in Lake Arthur. Deacon Byrne Winn of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Henry was a native of Church Point and a resident of Scott where he was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was employed with Pipeliners Labor Union Local #692 for over thirty years. Poose enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Lacassine, his 91 Ford Mustang, car shows, building motorcycles and most important, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Maurice Henry, Jamie Thibodeaux and her husband, Michael, of Denham Springs and James Henry, Jr. and his fiancée, Shayna Swisher, of Scott; his companion, Kathy Vining; six grandchildren, Jacob Henry and his fiancée, Whitney Thibodeaux; Jared Henry, Jordan Henry, Jaron Henry, Jaxon Thibodeaux and Jazlyn Thibodeaux; three great grandchildren, Jace Henry, Jaylee Henry and Jia Henry; five brothers, Truman Henry and his wife, Sherry, of Texas, Pete Henry and his wife, Linda, of Arkansas, Frank Henry of Church Point, David Wayne Henry and Robert Dale Henry; five sisters, Betty Gordon and her husband, Bob, of Texas, Jackie Landry and her husband, Keith, of Duson, Priscilla Falcon and her husband, Terry, of Duson, Jeanette Breaux and her husband, Charles, of Richard and Patsy of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Henry; and his parents, David Henry and the former Elta Comeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday.

