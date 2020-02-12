Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen Melton. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

After a lengthy illness, James Allen Melton passed peacefully in his sleep on February 7, 2020. He was a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 2 PM. Visiting hours will begin at 1 PM. Allen was born in Shreveport, LA on June 21, 1930 to Ada Rai and James Mclemore Melton. He was their first born son. A sister, Betty Rai, and a brother, Joseph Earl, were beloved siblings. After serving on a submarine in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War, Allen returned to Louisiana to finish his education. He received a B.S. degree in Geology from Louisiana State University in 1956. It was during this time that he met his bride to be, Beverly Conway. They were married for over 64 years and had two children; Sherri Melton Ramey and James Lyle Melton. Allen was an independent geologist but enjoyed associations with Pennzoil, Lyons Petroleum and Sooner Resources. He was President of the Lafayette Petroleum Club Board of Directors from 1989-91. He was also a member of professional organizations such as AAPG and SIPES. Allen took great joy in his family, tennis and watching sports, especially the LSU Tigers. He had season tickets on the 50 yard line in Tiger Stadium for many years. Left to morn his passing are his wife, daughter, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and more family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Boulevard, Lafayette, LA 70503-3849. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020

