Service Information David Funeral Home Of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887

Funeral services for James "Jimmy" Andrew Jenkins, 60, will be held Thursday July 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, with Father Michael Delcambre Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Thursday July 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in St. Martinville. A native of Washington DC, he was a loving husband, father, step father, grandfather, son, brother, son – in –law, brother –in – law, and friend. Jimmy was always the life of the party and could always make you laugh. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His wise words helped out when anyone was having a bad day or just needed some encouragement. Jimmy was always ready to learn something new. His work life took him down many roads and a variety of trades like US Steel, Cooper Tires, Swift and his last job Doerle Food Service where he was a delivery driver, a supervisor and even a dispatcher with a total of 10 1/2 years of service. Jimmy loved spending time with family, whether it was cooking, or just sitting around he loved to make others smile. Jimmy found the love of his life April, while at Doerle. They shared 10 wonderful years together until his sudden passing Saturday July 13, 2019. Jimmy was her rock, her comedian, her soul mate, the father to their son and stepfather to her daughter. He was her caretaker, and her patient. They always had fun together even through the hard time they knew how to keep a smile on each other's face. He loved all his kids with all his heart and would do anything to help them out. His grandchildren always knew they could call Big Pawpaw for anything. Survivors include his wife April Jenkins; children Emmet "Mackie" Jenkins, Stephanie J. Richard, Cameron J. Jenkins, and Brianna L. Menard; grandchildren Jordan Leatherwood, Alex Jenkins, Kenneth A Jenkins II, James L. Richard, Jewel A. Richard, and Kenneth D. Phillips. Jimmy is also survived by his siblings Caran J. Waldrop and her husband Tony, John C. Farmer, Jack B. Farmer and his wife Jessica, Jeff D. Farmer, Jason L. Jenkins, and Daniel G. Jenkins; his step mother dearest Ellen Jenkins; his father and mother in law Lynn and Yvonne Hebert. Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth A. Jenkins; father James Lewis Jenkins, and his mother Dorisann Stonesifer Farmer and her husband Kenneth. Serving as pallbearers will be James Richard, Doug Pope, Mike Parker, Doug Cutsinger, Kenneth Lukaszeski, and Donald Ledet. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Jenkins, Emmet "Mackie" Jenkins, Jack Farmer, Jeff Farmer, Jason Jenkins, Jordan Leatherwood, Alex Jenkins, Kenneth Phillips, and Kenneth Jenkins II. 