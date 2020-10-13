A memorial mass will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas for James Barry St. Cyr, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Rev. Gregory Simien, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will officiate the services, assisted by Deacon Ulysse Joubert. Mr. St. Cyr was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas where he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. He retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board after 13 years of employment. Barry was talented with computers and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of technology with his family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Elouise J. St. Cyr of Opelousas; a brother, Steve St. Cyr and his wife, Gwen, of Washington; two uncles, Ulysse Joubert and his wife, Glenda, of Opelousas and Dale St. Cyr and his wife, Catherine, of Garland; his aunt, Phern Stagg of Lafayette; his nephews and nieces, his Godson, Joshua St. Cyr of Opelousas, Nick Trussell and his wife, Jenni, of Krotz Springs, and Windy Maitreme and her husband, Nathan, of Broussard; his close relatives, cousins, Jean-Paul Joubert and his wife, Stacey, Andrée St. Andre, Angelique Joubert, and Jacques Joubert and his wife, Richie; and Dane St. Cyr and his wife, Nancy, Nancy Wehunt and her husband, John, Beth St. Cyr Helm and her husband, Roger, Brad St. Cyr and his wife, Terri, and Aimee St. Cyr-Murphy and her husband, Colin. He was preceded in death by his father, James O. St. Cyr; and an uncle, Jimmie Stagg. The family requests visitation be observed in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Heart of Hospice, Opelousas F.D., PCU at Opelousas General, and Dr. Braham with the Family Clinic. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
