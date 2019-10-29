Graveside services and burial will be held for James Barry Stelly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville, LA. Mr. Stelly, age 72, resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence. James enjoyed watching western movies, fishing and watching LSU Football. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his son, John Howard Stelly and wife, Kristin, of French Settlement, LA; his daughters, Ashley Stelly Fowler and husband, Shaun of Dutchtown, LA; Misty Stelly and her companion, Glen Francois of Denham Springs, LA; Tessa Frederic of Livingston, LA; honorary sons, Jeremy Anderson of Gonzales, LA, Fred Anderson of Livingston, LA and his sister, Linda Shifflett and husband, Norman of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and their children. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Jane Anderson; his mother, Evelyn Stelly McCormick and his father, John Howard Stelly. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638), has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019