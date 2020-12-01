Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Bellevue Memorial Park for James Benoit, age 89, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Mr. Benoit, affectionately known as "Jimmie", was a native of Arnaudville and lived most of his life in Opelousas, where he was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church. He worked for Lou Anna Foods for many years before he started his career in the oilfield with Marone Drilling as a motorman, where he retired after 25 years of employment. A veteran of the United States Army, James proudly served his country while stationed in Alaska with the Tankard Division as a mechanic. Jimmie enjoyed watching Sunday Mass, spending time with his family and gardening. Survivors include a daughter, Donna Loflin and her husband, Race, of Carencro; a stepson, Kenneth Dupre of Scott; a stepdaughter, Rachel Jeffords and her husband, Roy, of McKinney, TX; a nephew, Daniel Emonet of Opelousas; four grandchildren, Courtney Loflin, Tyler Loflin and his wife, Anna, Allie Bennett and her husband, Zachary, and Elijah Amy; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe Loflin, Bentley Loflin, and Christian Loflin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, the former Dorothy Mae Delafosse, a native of Dubuisson; his son, Kirt Benoit; his parents, Murphy Pierre Benoit and the former Angeline Kidder; and two brothers, Ernest Benoit and Joseph Hansel Benoit. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
