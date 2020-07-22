1/1
James "Perry" Blevins
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James "Perry" Blevins, age 58, who passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mr. Blevins was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He retired from Southwest Publishing, Daily Advertising as a Press Operator for over twenty years. Mr. Blevins, affectionally known as "Perry" was a gentle giant with a heart of gold and had a great relationship with the Lord. In his spare time, he loved to fish. He will be so greatly missed. Survivors include one brother, Carroll Blevins of Jonesboro, GA; two sisters, Angela B. Busby and her husband, Dennis, of Lafayette and Kathy B. Noble and her husband, Paul, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Blevins and the former Mary Lou Daigle; and three sisters, Elizabeth Breaux, Carol Landry and Anna Miller. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Dennis Busby, Mike Miller, Andrew Millslagle, Aaron Blevins, Rontraylon Perry and Dekalon Perry. Honorary pallbearer will be Raymond "Roc" Perry. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
