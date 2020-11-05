A Liturgy of the Word will be observed on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James Bret "Chief" Fruge, 62, who passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm. A Rosary will be recited at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7 at 12:30 pm. Bret's eulogy will be given at 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel. Deacon Dwayne Joubert, Pastoral Associate at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will officiate. James Bret Fruge, affectionately known as "Chief", was born September 8, 1958, in Fayetteville, NC and was a long-time resident of Opelousas, LA. Bret graduated from Opelousas Catholic High School, Class of 1976, where he was a member of the Opelousas Catholic State Championship football team in 1974. After high school, he attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and worked in computer programming at Lafayette General Medical Center before embarking on a career in the United States Navy. Bret later returned to Lafayette, where he retired in 2000 as a Chief Petty Officer-Electronic Technician Chief (Surface Warfare). His military assignments included Recruit Training Command, San Diego, CA; Service School Command, San Diego, CA; Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, San Antonio, TX; Service School Command, Great Lakes, IL; Naval Nuclear Power School, Orlando, FL; USS Yosemite (AD-19), Mayport, FL; Navigation Aids Support Unit, Gulfport, MS; Polaris Missile Facility Atlantic, Charleston, SC; Commander Task Force 168.2 (LANTFAST), Norfolk, VA; Naval Computers and Telecommunications Area – Master Station Atlantic, Norfolk, VA; USS Monongahela (AO-178), Norfolk, VA and Fleet Training Center, Norfolk, VA. Exemplary in his service record with the US Navy-Marine Corps, Bret was the proud recipient of 27 Navy and Marine Corps Awards and Decorations, including Navy Surface Warfare Specialist, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (2), Navy Unit Commendations (2), Meritorious/Valorous Unit Citations (5), Navy Good Conduct Medals (5), a Humanitarian Service Medal, a National Defense Medal, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Armed Forces Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Navy Battle Efficiency Awards (2), Sea Service Ribbons (2), a NATO Medal (Bosnia-Herzegovina), an Artic Service Ribbon and a Navy Pistol (Expert) Medal. Bret had a thirst for knowledge and was a lifelong learner. His studies included Workforce Education & Certified Training Professional at the University of Southern Mississippi, Military History at Louisiana State University, Workforce Education and Development at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, Rhetoric and Writing at Tidewater Community College, Electronics at City University – Bellevue, Science at Harold Washington College and Computer Programming at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL – Lafayette. After his time in the Navy, Bret worked as a Technical Writer at C & C Technologies, Inc., Consultant and Electronic Technician with a focus on sonar equipment at FUGRO, Substitute Teacher at Lafayette High School and Custom Engraver and Client Service Representative Extraordinaire at Piper's Haven. Bret was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1048 in Opelousas. He was a cigar enthusiast, made many friends and memories at Piper's Haven in Lafayette and considered those friends as his extended family. Some of the best memories he had were spent with Rene Gerard, of Piper's Haven. After retirement, Bret most enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his pets, Buddy, Gracie, and Marlie and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He had a love for all things science fiction; in fact, Star Trek premiered on his eighth birthday and he thought it was especially for him. Even though Bret traveled the globe to work in service of his country, the things he valued most were his children and family. He was grateful to Josette Breaux Fruge for bringing his four beautiful children into this world. Bret leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. Bret is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Bernadette Sanamo Fruge, of Lafayette; his three children, son Seth Fruge and his partner Carol Calhoun, of Lafayette and two daughters, Dominique Carriere and her husband Dustin and Gabriele Fruge, both of Lafayette; his mother, J. Gwen Fruge, of Lafayette; two sisters, K. Kay Keener and her husband Danny, of The Woodlands, TX and Yvette Connell and her husband David, of Lafayette as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Oliver Bret Fruge; his father, James G. Fruge and his grandparents, Oliver and Dully Fruge, Chester Rozas and Helen Guillory. Honorary Pallbearers will be Seth Fruge, Dustin Carriere, Phillip Guillory, David Connell, Danny Keener, Jimmy Connell, René Gerard, Sr., René Gerard, Jr., William Keener and Don Sonnier. The family expresses the following, "Our family would like to thank Dr. Javle and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Brierre and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes' J.D. Moncus Cancer Center, the offices of Dr. Edward Coreil, Compassus Hospice and Home Health 2000, and a special thank you to Charise Gary for the compassionate care given to Bret and our family. We would also like to extend the greatest thanks to Bret's other extended family, Townsquare Media Lafayette." "Bret was greatly loved by many and our family appreciates that many may want to be near us to pay tribute. In these extraordinary times, please respect our distance and be considerate of both your health and ours." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bret's name to the Lourdes Foundation - JD Moncus Cancer Center of Lafayette by mail at 4801 Ambassador Caffrey Pkwy., Lafayette, 70508, by phone at (337) 470-2000 or online at lourdesfoundation@fmolhs.org
or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by mail at NMCRS, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St., Ste. 225, Arlington, VA, 22203 or online at www.nmcrs.org.
"Fair winds and following seas." Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.