James "Jim" Hansen, loving husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 77. He loved life and managed to outlive his illnesses many years beyond their expectancy! But…sadly not this time. It was time to go home and rest in the arms of the Lord. He rested peacefully at St. Joseph's Carpenters House of Hospice, surrounded by family, until the very end. He is loved by so many and will be deeply missed. REST IN PEACE. GOD BLESS YOU, JIM! Jim was born in Davenport, Iowa, on October 13, 1943. He was the son of Leo James Hansen and Dorothy Hinkhouse. Jim was one of four children, and has one brother, William Hansen of Novato, California, and one sister, Linda Hucke married to Ken Hucke, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, and one sister, Sherry Boyle, (deceased), married to John Boyle, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jim attended Hanover College, in Indiana, where he graduated with a degree in Spanish. This became especially useful when he worked later in the Oil and Gas industry in Columbia, Trinidad, and Venezuela. While attending Hanover, he received a Senior Pilot's license in 1965, and was qualified to fly solo cross-country flights, without flight instructor clearances. He worked over forty years in Oil and Gas Operations, in Domestic and International and Onshore and Inland Waters. He managed the Gulf Coast Drilling Division for sixteen land rigs in South Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. He designed, fabricated, and trademarked a portable "mud mixing" unit for efficiency in drilling. He was published in an oil magazine, for turnkey drilling projects. He designed, bid and managed Drilling Operations for projects all over South Louisiana and Texas. He was the President/owner of Hansen Consulting Services, from 1996- 2012, when he retired. He earned his U.S. Coast Guard license as a Merchant Marine Officer. Boating was his true passion, having owned several boats during his lifetime. He loved deep-sea fishing, and tournaments, as well as the comradery and good friendships made at the marinas. He and Camille belonged to the Waterford Harbor Yacht Club, in Kemah, Texas, enjoying many social events associated with this wonderful group. His favorite and final prize possession was his boat, "Maren." (meaning "goddess of the sea".) It was an Island Gypsy, 46' Power Yacht, completely refurbished by him in 2011. His "BUCKET LIST" trip was to travel on this boat from Galveston Bay, in Kemah, Texas, all the way down the intercoastal waterway to Destin, Florida! It took one year, with many stops at every port along the way. That trip was accomplished during 2016-2017 and ranked as one of the greatest highlights of his lifetime. He married the love of his life, Camille Abington Hansen, in 2005, in Kemah, TX, where they met. Jim and Camille lived in League City, Kemah and Conroe, Texas, for almost 17 years. They both shared the love of the water and their love for each other was a rare gift. They recently chose to move back to Lafayette, LA, two years ago. They wanted to be closer to their children and grandchildren; Camille's son, Jake Harrington and wife, Erynn, of Lafayette, have two beautiful granddaughters; Brynn Jolie (7) and Reese Marie (2); Jim's daughter, Diana Hansen, and husband, Nick Legodais, of Conroe, Texas, have three fantastic grandchildren, Maddi,(22) Natalie (16), Nate, (9) and one adorable great grandchild, Lucas (2). He adored all family and children! They were the "twinkle in his eye," and always put a huge smile on his face! *Please note: There is no formal service; only a small "Celebration of Life" with family. He will be sent to join his family plot in Springdale, Iowa. Donations to The St. Joseph's Carpenters House of Hospice are welcomed. See thecarpentershousenetwork.com.
