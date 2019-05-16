Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Calvin 'J.C.' Joubert. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James "JC" Calvin Joubert, age 83, who passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Pastor Brandon Miller of Family Life Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Joubert was a native of Opelousas and was a resident of Carencro for over fifty years. Mr. Joubert was the Manager, Owner & Operator of J.C.'s Wrecker Service for over forty years alongside his Service Station. He enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed his house plants and roses. Mr. Joubert had a love for Dr Pepper. Mr. Joubert was a member of Family Life Church in Lafayette. Survivors include his loving wife, the former Peggy Cren of Carencro; two sons, Calvin Noah Joubert of Lafayette and Dale Joubert and his wife, Christy, of Rossville, GA; two daughters, Charlotte McCarty and her husband, Tony, of Rolla, MO and Lesley Robertson of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Noah James Joubert, Jocelyn "JoJo" Joubert, Jeanee' Stokes and her husband, Casey, Jennifer Joubert, Jillian Joubert, Seth McCoy, Charmaine Dixon and her husband, Randy, Andrea Hill and her husband, Jeremiah, Chris House; ten great grandchildren, Aiden Chapman, Brayden Ly, Arie Hill, Ivy McCoy, Bruce Shirley, Samantha Shirley, Penny Davis, Boston House, Kailey Thomas, and Kami Thomas; two brothers, Melvin Joubert of Sunset and Mike Joubert and his wife, Sandy, of Opelousas; and one brother-in-law, Bobby Bihm of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Joubert and the former, Mabel Stelly, both natives of St. Landry Parish; his first wife, the former Bonnie Lavergne; one grandchild, Scott House; one great grandchild, Owen Stokes; one brother, Raymond Joubert; and one sister, Mary Bihm. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

