Funeral services will be conducted for James Carroll Laperouse, 93, at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry and Fr. Gary Schexnayder officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 1:30 PM at David Funeral Home in New Iberia and a rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Laperouse passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 5:22 AM at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia. He was the office manager at Standard Supply where he was employed for 35 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1208 and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peters Catholic Church. He was a Veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Nassau. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Lissard and her husband Joey, Gayle Laperouse all from New Iberia and Barbara Austin and her husband Bill from St. Augustine, FL; his sister, Rosemary Laperouse Doerle of New Iberia; his grandchildren, Leslie Lissard Chambers, Eric Lissard and his wife Jerri Ann all of New Iberia, Magnolia Bostick, PHD and her husband Tim Ratto, PHD of San Francisco, Matthew Bostick and his wife Hollie of Memphis, TN, Ryland Austin and his wife Torei and Elle' Austin all of St. Augustine, FL and his great-grandchildren, Clay Chambers, Emma Chambers, Andrew Chambers, Tyler Lissard, Luke Lissard, Jake Lissard all of New Iberia, Bradley Austin and Brielle Austin both of St. Augustine, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy David Laperouse; his parents, Valery Laperouse, Sr. and Marie Marin Laperouse; his brother, Valery Laperouse Jr.; his sister, Flo Laperouse Johnson and his sister-in-law, Vernet Romero Laperouse. Pallbearers will be Luke Lissard, Bill Austin, Eric Lissard, Matthew Bostick, Ryland Austin, Tim Ratto and Clay Chambers. The family would like to extend their thanks to Consolata Nursing Home, St. Joseph Hospice and Azalea Estates Assisted Living. The family prefers memorials to St. Francis Diner. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carroll Laperouse.
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019