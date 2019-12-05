Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cary "Jim" Lafleur. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Washington , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Washington , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at an 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial for James Cary Lafleur, age 75, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, where he was a dedicated parishioner. James passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette surrounded by his close family. Interment will be in Perrodin Cemetery in Plaisance. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ann Dupre Lafleur of Plaisance; a son Barry Lafleur and his companion, Stephanie Fontenot, of Plaisance; two daughters, Julie Kay Courvelle and her husband, Bruce, of Garland and Nicole "Nikki" Doucet and her husband, Lenny, of Grand Prairie; two brothers, Charles Ray Lafleur and his wife, Cathy, and Kenneth Lafleur and his wife, Lou, all of Plaisance; five grandchildren who called him Poppa, Megan Doucet Ortego and her husband, Alex, Maggie Courvelle Hebert and her husband , Lance, Andrew James Doucet, Gabrielle Nicole Doucet, and Emmie Elizabeth Courvelle; and five great-grandchildren, Lance-Michael, Cohen, Isaac, Finn, Silas and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Lafleur and the former Lorette Dupre. Mr. Lafleur was a native of L'Anse-Aux-Pailles and a resident of Plaisance. He served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his Employee of the Year Award in his younger Kroger years. Because of his strong work ethic and determination to provide a better life for his family, he spent the majority of his life as a very successful business owner of two stores in Opelousas. His three children were his employees and learned the value of hard work even though the boss was their dad. He also worked for St. Landry Parish School Board as a bus driver until his retirement last year. During his blessed life, he enjoyed raising cattle, growing a garden, playing cards with his friends weekly, and loved cooking for big family gatherings at their home or outdoor kitchen. He loved his family dearly, often telling them how extremely proud of them he was. He was also known to leave handwritten notes expressing how lucky he was to have them in his life. His notes always ended with 'if you need anything, be sure and let me know'. This was always his saying anytime you saw him. He was known for his love of laughter, red Converse tennis shoes, and nice clean starched clothes. He enjoyed watching tv with his wife at night while eating sweets in his favorite chair. He loved sitting outside on the swing under the shade tree. His life was well lived and he was well liked by everyone he met. He never complained and would often tell his children "it will get better'. These words showed his positive attitude towards life. James left his loved ones with many memories of camping trips and vacations. His ultimate pride and joy was spending time with his family and special close friends. He was a man of strong values and had huge hands that were always willing to help. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home recited by Deacon Chuck Ortego. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Barry Lafleur, Bruce Courvelle, Lenny Doucet, Andrew Doucet, Lance Hebert, and Alex Ortego. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Lafleur, Kenneth Lafleur and Charlie Dupre. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at an 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial for James Cary Lafleur, age 75, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, where he was a dedicated parishioner. James passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette surrounded by his close family. Interment will be in Perrodin Cemetery in Plaisance. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ann Dupre Lafleur of Plaisance; a son Barry Lafleur and his companion, Stephanie Fontenot, of Plaisance; two daughters, Julie Kay Courvelle and her husband, Bruce, of Garland and Nicole "Nikki" Doucet and her husband, Lenny, of Grand Prairie; two brothers, Charles Ray Lafleur and his wife, Cathy, and Kenneth Lafleur and his wife, Lou, all of Plaisance; five grandchildren who called him Poppa, Megan Doucet Ortego and her husband, Alex, Maggie Courvelle Hebert and her husband , Lance, Andrew James Doucet, Gabrielle Nicole Doucet, and Emmie Elizabeth Courvelle; and five great-grandchildren, Lance-Michael, Cohen, Isaac, Finn, Silas and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Lafleur and the former Lorette Dupre. Mr. Lafleur was a native of L'Anse-Aux-Pailles and a resident of Plaisance. He served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his Employee of the Year Award in his younger Kroger years. Because of his strong work ethic and determination to provide a better life for his family, he spent the majority of his life as a very successful business owner of two stores in Opelousas. His three children were his employees and learned the value of hard work even though the boss was their dad. He also worked for St. Landry Parish School Board as a bus driver until his retirement last year. During his blessed life, he enjoyed raising cattle, growing a garden, playing cards with his friends weekly, and loved cooking for big family gatherings at their home or outdoor kitchen. He loved his family dearly, often telling them how extremely proud of them he was. He was also known to leave handwritten notes expressing how lucky he was to have them in his life. His notes always ended with 'if you need anything, be sure and let me know'. This was always his saying anytime you saw him. He was known for his love of laughter, red Converse tennis shoes, and nice clean starched clothes. He enjoyed watching tv with his wife at night while eating sweets in his favorite chair. He loved sitting outside on the swing under the shade tree. His life was well lived and he was well liked by everyone he met. He never complained and would often tell his children "it will get better'. These words showed his positive attitude towards life. James left his loved ones with many memories of camping trips and vacations. His ultimate pride and joy was spending time with his family and special close friends. He was a man of strong values and had huge hands that were always willing to help. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home recited by Deacon Chuck Ortego. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Barry Lafleur, Bruce Courvelle, Lenny Doucet, Andrew Doucet, Lance Hebert, and Alex Ortego. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Lafleur, Kenneth Lafleur and Charlie Dupre. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close