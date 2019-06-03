Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas for James Clyde Perry, Jr., age 68, who passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas at a later date. Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Reader will be Wendy Smith Chautin. Musical selections will be provided by Stephanie Hoffpauir. Mr. Perry was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas where he was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He took pleasure in gardening and riding motorcycles. Sonny also loved to spend time with his grandchildren and enjoyed traveling during his retirement. He was admired by many people and a great mentor to all he met. He will be remembered as a great teacher with many unforgettable lessons that those close to him will be forever grateful for. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gerry Perry of Opelousas; a son, Nathan Slade Perry of Opelousas; two brothers, Dale Perry and his wife, Lucy, of Grand Prairie and Keith Perry and his wife, Judy, of Scott; a sister, Barbara Hargroder of Opelousas; his grandchildren, Carly Perry, Chloe Perry, Jase Perry and Jaxson Perry; and a host of Godchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clyde Perry, Sr. and the former Olivia Richard; a sister, Fay Perry Smithey; and a nephew, Casey Perry. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Slade Perry, Gary Chautin, Hunter Perry, Heath Perry, Richard Quirk and Shawn Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jase Perry and Jaxson Perry. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 3 to June 5, 2019