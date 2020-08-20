Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James D. Adams, age 64, who passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Blue Branch Cemetery (13408 Hwy 10, Pitkin, LA). Minister Ronda Lickteig will officiate at the services. Mr. Adams was born Sept. 20, 1955 in Abbeville, LA, the son of Percy P. and Myrdis Primeaux Adams. He grew up in Broussard, LA and graduated from Ovey Comeaux High School of Lafayette in 1973. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army, fulfilling a dream for a military career that he had held since the age of seven. During his 20 years of service to his country he served in South Korea, Hawaii and Fort Polk, as well as in El Paso, TX, where he served as an instructor for the Stinger defense system for those being deployed to serve in Operation Desert Shield. He was expert-qualified on both the Stinger and the Vulcan systems. He retired from the Army on July 1, 1993 with the rank of Sgt. First Class. On Oct. 27, 1990 he was married to Brenda Woods in Leesville, LA. She survives of the home. Following his military career, Mr. Adams worked as a dispatcher for Petroleum Coordinators, Inc. in offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Most recently he had been employed at Home Depot in Lafayette. Mr. Adams enjoyed Cajun French music and country music of all kinds. He loved to dance and enjoyed the many festivals of South Louisiana. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jerrod Wayne Adams of Sunset; a granddaughter, Adalynn Michelle Cormier-Adams and her mother, Kacey Cormier, of Carencro; a brother, Rick Adams of Youngsville; a sister, Charlotte Adams Clark of Youngsville; a godchild, Amy Clark Tuley of Bahrain; and his favorite companion, his puppy Pistache. He was preceded in death by his parents and his godfather, Milton Adams. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors
