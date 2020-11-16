A Mass of Christian Burial for James "Jimmy" Edward Soileau will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Krotz Springs, LA. Rite of Committal and interment will be held at Cemetery. Fr. Michael DeBlanc will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Jimmy Soileau, age 84, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge surrounded by his family. He was a US Army Veteran who proudly served his country. He was a member of the Krotz Springs Veterans' Coffee Break. He was honored to serve as King Hubert III of the 2014 Sportsman Heritage Festival. He attended college at SLI and graduate from Nichols State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He was a devoted teacher in the St. Landry Parish School System and retired after 38 years. He spent most of his time at Krotz Springs Elementary School where he taught math and science. He has served on the Greater Krotz Springs Port Commission for 20 years, served as President from 2013-2016 and Treasurer for several years. He was also the former Fire Chief of the Krotz Springs Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Jimmy was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Krotz Springs for many years. He was a member of the Most Rev. Jules B. Jeanmard Assembly No. 326 (4th Degree Knights of Columbus) of Opelousas and the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council 3496 of Port Barre. He was the past recipient of the Diocese of Lafayette Devoted Service Award. He was an outdoorsman all of his life. He loved hunting, fishing, playing sports of all kinds, traveling with his family, and meeting people. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Wiltz Soileau of Krotz Springs; his two sons, Greg Soileau and wife, Lori of Denham Springs; and James E. Soileau II and wife, Jamie of Youngsville; his daughter, Mary Beth Morton and husband, Ben of Dutchtown; and one brother, Felton Soileau and wife, Debbie of Sunset. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Blakely Soileau, Stephen Soileau, Bryce Morton, Kate Soileau, Braylon Morton, and Emerson Soileau; and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Hugh Soileau, Sr. and Bertha Marie Hollier; brother, Joseph Hugh Soileau, Jr.; grandchildren, Cameron Sato Morton and Chase Edward Morton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred Wiltz, Sr. and Lovina Guidry Wiltz. Visitation will be held in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3:00 pm for the family and for the public from 4:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the funeral home will reopen at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 pm. Pallbearers will be Greg Soileau, James Edward Soileau II, Felton Soileau, Ed Wiltz, Bill Wiltz, Gary Van Winkle, Ben Morton, and Alex Wiltz. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Wiltz, Alfred Wiltz, Jr., Arnold Wiltz, Robb Soileau, Bryce Morton, Braylon Morton, and the Greater Krotz Springs Port Commissioners. The Soileau family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Charles Bowie, Dr. Henry Barham, Dr. Lan Pham, the nurses and staff of the NCCU Department and PA Adam of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, and the entire staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge for the wonderful medical care given to Mr. Jimmy. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA, 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.