It is with profound sadness that the Deville family announces the death of their patriarch, James Gerald "Tut" Deville, Sr., on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the young age of 92, surrounded by family in his last hours. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro. Interment will be held in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Dan Edwards, pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Stacey Leonhard and Becky Taylor. Giftbearers will be Barbara Schwegmann and Patricia Broussard. Gerald (aka Mr. James) was born in Opelousas to his parents, Christopher Bud and Martha Savant Deville. He is reunited in death with is beloved wife, Mamie Ruth Briley Deville; his son, James Gerald "Jerry" Deville, Jr.; and his great granddaughter, Rebecca Kate, along with his siblings and many old friends who left this world before him. World War II World War II , and proudly attended many of his great grandchildrens school Veterans Day events. He had an appreciation for the renewed respect America has for her vets and military. He married his 16-year-old bride in 1948 and resided in Opelousas, working with his father and later owning C.B. Deville Lumber Company. After moving to Lafayette in 1969 and retiring from Doug Ashy Lumber Company, he was actively involved in their flower shop, Flowerland of Lafayette, where he was known affectionately as "Mr. G" by the employees. He liked nothing better than cooking for his large family gatherings and made the best barbecue in town. He enjoyed his weekly golf games with his buddies, who would all arrive in the dark of the morning in order to have the first tee time. He watched ULL Softball every chance he could and had fun arguing with his sons-in-law over the Saints during football season. He brought his youthful energy to Courtyard Assisted Living in 2017, walking with a quick step and a jingle of his keys through the halls. He leaves a legacy of love, friendship and loyalty, which we all can only hope to match. In the words of his young granddaughter, Isabelle Ruth, the only thing worse than losing him would be to never have known him at all The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Marc Broussard, Chris Broussard, Ben Broussard, Beau Schwegmann, James Deville, III and Tim Leonhard. It is with respect and gratitude that the family thanks the staff of Courtyard Assisted Living for their years of care, and the angels from Hope Hospice who ministered to him in his final months on earth. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. 