James "Jimmy" Henry Lapeyrouse passed away on February 17, 2020, at the age of 84. Born on a sugar plantation in Terrebonne Parish, he lived most of his life in Houma, Louisiana and known for his love of working in the oilfield for 63 years. He enjoyed being active which included making wooden objects and metalworking. As Jimmy told his stepson Corey one time, "If you can see it in your mind, you can build it!". Mr. Lapeyrouse's surviving family includes his loving wife of 30 years, Marnell Faith Landry Lapeyrouse; children, Dr. Corey David Hotard; Kevin Paul Hotard and wife Nancy; Denise Hotard Trahan and husband Eddie; Claudette Lapeyrouse Robey and husband James; Lisa Lapeyrouse Brenneman; Craig Anthony Lapeyrouse and wife Tami; Greta Lapeyrouse Adams and husband Rickie; son-in-law Scotty Cox; sister, Marcia Ann Lapeyrouse Guidry and husband Jimmie; and along with these family members include 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Joseph Lapeyrouse, Sr.; his mother, Adele Marie Dugas Lapeyrouse; siblings, Margaret Lapeyrouse Theriot; Eora Lapeyrouse Verdin; and Eugene Joseph Lapeyrouse, Jr.; his daughter, Jami Francis Lapeyrouse Cox; and his mother and father in law Marjorie and Lester Landry. Serving as Pallbearers are Noah Hotard, Gabe Hotard, Spc. Kohl Trahan, Sgt. Nick Hebert, Aaron Fisher, Dustin Fisher, and Evan Hotard. Honorary Pallbearers include Craig Lapeyrouse and Kevin Paul Hotard. Jimmy will be remembered for instilling a work ethic into those he considered his family, his sense of humor, and endless "Lessons in Life". A celebration of his time here on Earth will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, with a wake beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., a recitation of the Rosary by the Men's Rosary Group at 7:00 p.m. There will be a reflection of his living days following the recitation of the rosary. The Lapeyrouse-Hotard family would like to extend thanks to Stephanie Dugas Meyers, Arlene Maturin, and Acadian Hospice with the help they gave as Jimmy transitioned to the next part of his journey. His legacy will live on in the those he mentored in the oilfield and the family he cherished. 