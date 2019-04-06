Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harry "Put" Derouselle. View Sign

Family, friends, and others whose lives James touched are invited to Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 N. St. Antonie St. Lafayette, LA 70501 from 8:00am-1:00pm on Saturday April 13, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. James Harry Derouselle AKA Put age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019, at Carpenter Place in Lafayette, La. He was born on June 5, 1940 in Cecilia, La to Nola Noel and Joseph Derouselle. He married Alma Derouselle on August 28, 1985 in Breaux Bridge, La. He retired from CRC Malley as a roustabout. James aka Put lived life to the fullest through simple things like making crackling, training horse, gardening, chatting with friends and family. He is survived by his wife Alma Derouselle, sons Anthony (Barbara) Brown, Curtis Joseph, daughter Latricia (Vincent) Williams, grandchildren, niece, nephew and cousins. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette

