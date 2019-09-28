A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 8:00am to 10:00am at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mr. James Hitley Brooks who passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Mr. Brooks is survived by his two daughters; Towanda Savoy-Brooks and Valarie W.D Brooks both Lafayette, La., his grandkids: Larry Jr., Lance, Lamar, Talley, Torie, Ayianna, Keden, and Kennedy four great grandkids, his siblings; Carol Brooks, and Hazel Angelle both of Lafayette, LA., Daniel Brooks, Gerald Brooks, Julia Brooks, and Edward Lee Brooks all of Houston TX., one uncle, two aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife: Mary L. Dixon-Brooks, his parents; Lester Brooks and Bernadette Bernard-Brooks, and his children; Eddie Brooks, Joseph Brooks and Melinda Brooks, his sisters; Mary Alice, Laura Brooks, and his brothers; Glaston Brooks and Howard Brooks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc, 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019