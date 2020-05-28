Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for James Howard Hardy, Sr., age 92, who passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Hardy was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver. A veteran of the military, Mr. Hardy proudly served his country in the United States Army having served during World War II. He was a collector of many things. Survivors include five sons, James Howard Hardy, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Crestview, FL, Danny C. Hardy and his wife, Paula, of Grand Coteau, Joseph Samuel Hardy and his wife, Janice, of Grand Coteau, John Gerard Hardy and his wife, Carolyn, of Humble, TX and Reginald Hardy of Grand Coteau; one daughter, Tara Richard and her husband, David, of Grand Coteau; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Joseph Arthur Hardy and his wife, Doris, of Port Arthur, TX; three brothers-in-law, Ambrose Brown of Jennings, Alvin Ray Brown, Sr. and his wife, Carol, of Grand Coteau and Larry Brown and his wife, Brenda, of Arnaudville; and two sisters-in-law, Viola Brown Meullion of Grand Coteau and Margaret Brown of Beaumont, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nathalie Brown Hardy; his parents, Edward Hardy and Lucille Jean Hardy; four brothers, Edward Hardy, Jr., Marion Hardy, Peter Columbus Hardy and Charles Hardy; and three sisters, Mable Smith, Annie Mae Davis Graves and Maxine Plumbar. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Leon Hardy, Ryan Carron, Darrell Hardy, Danny Hardy, Jr., D'Andre Hardy, Sr., and Cedric Hardy. Honorary pallbearers will be James H. Hardy, Jr., Danny C. Hardy, Sr., Joseph Samuel Hardy, Quentin L. Meullion, John Gerard Hardy, Reginald Hardy, David T. Richard and Joseph A. Hardy. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.