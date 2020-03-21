Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. "Jimbo" Landry. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Private Graveside Funeral Service was conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery for Mr. James "Jimbo" J. Landry, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating the service. James "Jimbo" J. Landry was a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette. Born on August 20, 1948 to the late Ernest J. and Stella Trimble Landry. Jimbo passed away on March 18, 2020, at 6:55 a.m. surround by his family at his residence in Jeanerette. Jimbo was an auto and tractor mechanic by trade but he had a passion for gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and family. One of his favorite pastimes was drinking coffee with friends. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kennedy Landry of Jeanerette; his two children, Monica Landry and husband Mayciso Fields, Sr., Troy Landry, Sr., and wife Stephanie; brother, Gerald P. Landry; sisters, Ann Seaux, Helen Rebert, Nora Rodrigue, Margaret LeBlanc; grandchildren, Briana Desvignes, Kirsten Landry, Makyia Fields, Mayciso Fields, Jr., James Fields, Troy Landry, Jr., Jamason Fields. Served as Pallbearers were Troy Landry, Phillip Perez, Doian Sam, Michael Pool, Travis Rodrigue and Gerald Landry. Served as Honorary Pallbearers were Mayciso Fields, Jr., James Fields, Troy Landry, Jr., Jamason Fields and Ted Rodrigue. James "Jimbo" J. Landry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest J. and Stella Trimble Landry, his sister, Rita Derouen; brothers, Ernest J. Landry, Jr., Arthur Landry, Lawrence Landry, and Frank A. Landry. The family of James "Jimbo" J. Landry would like to send a very special thank you to the St. Joseph Hospice for all their kindness the showed to them and Jimbo during his illness.

