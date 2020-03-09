Funeral Service for James Joseph Thibodeaux will be conducted on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at David Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Father Keith Landry officiating the services. Burial will be at Beau Pre-Mausoleum following the services with graveside Military Honors. Family requested for visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the service time at 1:00 p.m. James J. Thibodeaux passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:03 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, James Joseph Thibodeaux, age 87, was born on May 2, 1932 to the late, Clarence and Stennie Broussard Thibodeaux. Mr. James Joseph Thibodeaux was a United States Marine serving 4 years achieving the rank of Sargent. He proudly served during the Korean Conflict. James loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his friends. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing and being outdoors. He is survived by his daughters, Roxanne Thibodeaux Castille and her husband Mark of Kentwood, Vanessa Thibodeaux LeBlanc of New Iberia; sister Gayle Pellerin; grandchildren, Dennie Haydel and husband Scott of Youngsville, Kayla Arceneaux and husband Brandon of Houma, Dylan LeBlanc of New Iberia, Dara Pellerin of New Iberia, Britany Foret and husband Steven of Franklinton and 9 great grandchildren. Serving as Pallbearers will be Aiden Haydel, Julian Pellerin, Ashton Pellerin, Mason Pellerin, Parker Areceneaux, Avery Arceneaux, Rietta Foret, Colt Foret and Addison Haydel. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Arceneaux, Steven Foret and Scott Haydel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Migues Thibodeaux, parents, Clarence and Stennie Broussard Thibodeaux; and sisters, Jeanette Kern and Leona Frease and son-in-law, Michael LeBlanc. Memorial Contributions to made to Wounded Worriers, Semper Fi Fund, and/ or . You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street, 337-369-6336 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020