Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington for James Keith Fontenot, Sr., age 60, who passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Fontenot was a resident and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was self-employed as a carpenter in general construction for over 25 years. He was a farmer and an avid hunter, who loved his horses and working with his cattle. Survivors include his mother, Francis Juliette Lafleur of Opelousas; three sons, James "Jim" Keith Fontenot, Jr. and his wife, Stacey, Aaron Vance Fontenot and his wife, Erica, all of Opelousas, and Matthew Scott Fontenot of Lafayette; one brother, Carl "Andy" Andrew Fontenot and his wife, Annette, of Scott; eight grandchildren, Coleton Fontenot, Cullen Fontenot, Ahnalyse Fontenot, Kylie Albrecht, Mackenzie Fontenot, Alyssa Fontenot, Aaron Fontenot and Jaxon Fontenot; a nephew, Cody Fontenot; and a niece, Stephanie Fontenot. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph AV Fontenot. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Mitch Hebert at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the Fontenot family to help defray funeral costs. View the obituary and guestbook online at



