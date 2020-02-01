Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. "Jim" Poole. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James "Jim" L. Poole, 86, who passed away on Saturday, February 1st at his home. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Pastor Tom Lambert, of Community Baptist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. James L. Poole, affectionately known as "Jim", was born January 10, 1934, in Durant, Oklahoma and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. After high school Jim served in the US Army for eight years, from 1950-1958 and later attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston. Jim was a retired announcer in the rodeo industry and also worked for Tex-Tan Western Leather in Texas for over twenty years. He was very active in the world of rodeo throughout his life and was a proud member of the LRCA, PCA, TSRA, NCPRA and UPRA Rodeo Associations. An avid fan, Jim most enjoyed traveling to different rodeo events and spending time with his grandchildren and many friends. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Lafayette. Jim is survived by his beloved daughter, Cindy Domingue and her husband Kevin, of Scott and his three grandchildren, Lance, Clay and Kristen Domingue, also of Scott. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Betty Lou Poole, his parents, Lloyd Magee and Nevy Eunice Vick Poole and his sister, Babs Poole Jolly. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Lance and Clay Domingue, Rod Hunt, Rudy Burns, Lynn Gantt, Moley Herring, Ike Duhon and Reggie Purvis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to the Hospice of your choice, the LA Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA, the LA Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA or the Miles Perrett Cancer Center in Lafayette. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020

