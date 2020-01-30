Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Simon. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for James L. Simon, 63, who died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. James had a larger than life personality that will be hard to forget. He was always quick with a joke, but was always willing to help anyone around him that should need any help. He was a resident of Crowley for most of his life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended USL. He was active member of the Crowley Volunteer Fireman for over 40 years, a retired Louisiana State Trooper, medic for Acadian Ambulance, Hyperbaric Technician, and Director of Emergency Preparedness for Acadia Parish. During his life he served his community as a diligent protector of life and property by helping save numerous lives and homes. James is survived by his wife, Beth Leonards Simon; five sons, Ryan Simon of Crowley, LA, Nicholas Simon of Austin, TX., Adam Simon of Pflugerville, TX., Andrew Simon of Crowley, LA, Lucas Simon of Crowley, LA; one daughter, Abbie Simon of Crowley, LA; four brothers, Robert Simon and wife Linda of Clarksvile, AR, Kenneth Simon of Houston, TX, Glenn Simon and wife Lorice of Texarkana, TX, Steven Simon and wife Kay of Houston, TX,; one sister, Mary Cruthirds and husband John of Boca del Toro, Panama; two grandchildren, Roman and Sophia Simon of Pflugerville,, TX; his father-in-law, Henry Leonards and his wife Loretta; brothers-in-law, Jude Leonards and his wife Kelly, Jeff Leonards and his wife Debra; sisters-in-law, Janet Grotefend and her husband David, Donna Sarver and her husband Brent, Susan Albritton and her husband Michael, and Kathrina Vidrine; his godmother, Kot Young; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Guillot Simon, and his father, I.J. Simon, his mother in law, Wilhelmina Hensgens Leonards, and one nephew, Eric Grotefend. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Lafayette General Hospital, the Lafayette Cancer Center, Lamm Family Care Hospice, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Lafayette Cancer and Radiation Treatment Center, Acadia General Hospital, friends, and family for all of their efforts and support for in their time of need. The family welcomes donations for masses or cancer research as an expression of sympathy as an alternative to flowers. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at 