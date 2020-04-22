James Larry "Bones" Jones
A private Graveside Service will be celebrated Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Jolly Chapel Cemetery in Junction City, Arkansas for James "Bones" Larry Jones, 72, who passed away Sunday, April 19 at his son's home in Duson. Larry was born June 28, 1947 in Carthage, AR, and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Lafayette High School and went on to become a machinist in the oil industry. Larry was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved working on old cars. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Larry is survived by two children, his daughter, Liz Jones Higgins and her husband, Larry of Gonzales and his son, Larry Curtis Jones and his wife, Shantel of Duson; six grandchildren, Corey Higgins, Delaney Higgins, McKenzie Higgins, Gavin Jones, Easton Jones and Courtlyn Jones; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Higgins; a brother-in-law, Marvin Nemec of Houston and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Hazel Elizabeth Gault Jones; his sister, Linda Joyce Nemec; his grandson, Gabriel Jones and the mother of his children, Linda Benoit. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lourdes Hospice for the compassionate care given to Larry and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to Lourdes Hospice by mail at 4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Suite B230, Lafayette, LA 70508, by phone at 337-264-1650 or online at www.lhcgroup.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

