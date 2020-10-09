Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at an 11:00 am Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for James "Jimmy" LeBlanc, age 67, who passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence in Church Point. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Jules Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. LeBlanc was a native of New Iberia and Rayne and was a current resident of Church Point for the past thirty-four years. He was a parishioner of St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church. Mr. LeBlanc was self-employed as an automotive car restoration specialist. Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, the former Barbara Trahan of Church Point; one son, Jason LeBlanc and his wife, Tama Stears, of Washington; and their children, Drake, Reggie, Matthew, Dane, Loren, Madilynn, Jase and Londynn; two daughters, Iravette LeBlanc and her husband, Lonnie Ray, of Church Point; and their daughter, Lexie, and daughter, Tammy LeBlanc of Port Arthur; and one sister, Kathy M. LeBlanc and her husband, Danny, of Church Point. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph LeBlanc; and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. LeBlanc (the former Adelia Trahan). A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
