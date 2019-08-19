Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leewood "Lee" Breaux. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for James Leewood "Lee" Breaux, 78, who died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence in Scott surrounded by his family. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Lee was born on January 4, 1941 in Scott, Louisiana to Paul and Myrtle Comeaux Breaux. French was his first language and he kept that culture alive in his family and passed it on to the next generation. He went to work in the oilfield at the age of 16, and then became a sales representative for Security Bits, LOR, and Lamb Rental Tools. In 1979 he became owner and operator of Spin Up Corporation until he retired in 2000. He lived life to the fullest and celebrated that life each and every day. Lee received a Cardio Defibrillator and was the longest recipient of this device to date. His quick wit and larger than life personality enabled him to never meet a stranger. For those that knew him, were ready for his jokes, and his "canaille" ways. Lee was a fighter, courageous and a man of perseverance. He practiced his faith modestly. He had many hobbies throughout his life, photography, quarter horses and fishing. Lee loved sitting on his swing, having conversations with neighbors, friends or anyone who walked by. Especially enjoyed his Saturday morning coffee with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Duhon Breaux, whom he married on June 30, 1964; his two sons, Brian Breaux and his wife, Michelle and Rene Breaux and his wife, Becky; and one daughter, Aimee Mittelsteadt and her husband, Joey. "Pappy" had five grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Brennan Breaux, Avery Breaux, Miranda (Josh) Landry, Madelyn Breaux, Myles Breaux, and Bennett Mittelsteadt; and three great-grandchildren, Layne, Laila and Layton Landry. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Ronald and Doris Breaux, Louella Ransonet, Audrey and Vince Breaux, and Carl and Karen Breaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Comeaux Breaux and Paul Breaux; mother and father-in-law, Helen Simon Duhon and J. Ray Duhon; brothers-in-law, Jim Young, Gerry "Buck" Ransonet, and Lawrence Duhon. Pallbearers will be Brian Breaux, Rene Breaux, Joey Mittelsteadt, Brennan Breaux, Myles Breaux, and Bennett Mittelsteadt. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Breaux, Carl Breaux, Layne Landry and Layton Landry. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of services. 