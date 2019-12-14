Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Marc "Jimmy" Buford. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Rosary 9:00 AM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service with military honors will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for James "Jimmy" Marc Buford, 53, who passed away on Friday, December 13th at his home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th at 9:00 am. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 16th from 9:30 am until the time of service. Pastor Randy Dugas, of Our Savior's Church Lafayette Campus, will officiate. Jimmy's dear friend, Todd Day of Lafayette and his cousin, John Fischer of San Antonio, TX will share in honor of Jimmy at the service. James "Jimmy" Marc Buford was born January 25, 1966, in New Iberia and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. A proud and decorated veteran, Jimmy served in the US Navy as an Intelligence Analyst from 1992-1996 in Hawaii and Virginia and received Joint Service Achievement and Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, medals for Navy Good Conduct and National Defense Service and Rifle Sharpshooter Ribbons. He attended Hawaii Pacific University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business in 1996, as well as two master's degrees online in Hospital Management and Business. At the time of his death, Jimmy was employed as a Directional Driller at Halliburton and had over 27 years of oilfield experience in drilling, production and workover rigs. Active in his community, Jimmy volunteered at St. Joseph's Diner in Lafayette, the Lafayette Parish jail and the local food shelter. He most enjoyed working out, watching Saints games with his neighbors and loving his grandson, Tatum. Jimmy attended church at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette. Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Ranette Dugas Buford, of Lafayette; one son, Thorne Mykel Douet and his wife Chelsea, of New Iberia; one sister, Nancy Buford Wenig and partner David LeClair, of Denver, CO; one grandson, Tatum Mykel Douet, of New Iberia; one nephew, Samuel Buford Wenig, of Denver, CO and two nieces, Abigail Ruth Wenig and Sadie Addison LeClair, also of Denver; his father-in-law, Jim Dugas and Jim's wife Mary Smith Dugas, of Lafayette and numerous dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Marc William Buford and Patricia Ruth LaCour Buford. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Zack Armentor, Ben Armentor, John Fischer, T.J. Buford, Andy Saltsman and John Ackal. Honorary Pallbearer will be David LeClair. The family wishes to thank their Points-of-View neighbors and friends who so lovingly supported us through this challenge as well as Dr. Jason A. Buford, Andy Saltsman and John Ackal. Honorary Pallbearer will be David LeClair. The family wishes to thank their Points-of-View neighbors and friends who so lovingly supported us through this challenge as well as Dr. Jason A. Cormier, the staff of Hospice Compassus – nurses Lauren and Caleb, CNA Trisha and the numerous volunteers and sitters for the compassionate care given to Jimmy and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmy's name to AA of Acadiana, 115 Leonie St, Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 991-0830 or the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine through the LSU Donor Relations Dept., (225) 578-9565. 