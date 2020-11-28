1/1
James Michael "Jimmy" DuBose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for James Michael "Jimmy" DuBose, 75, who passed away November 25, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre, LA will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. James served his country as a member of the United States Naval Reserve on board the U.S. Manley DD 940 in Vietnam. He completed his active duty serving with Patrol Squadron 10 in Brunswick, Maine. Jimmy was released from active duty in 1968; returning home after serving his country honorably. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Picard of Crowley; his siblings, Larry DuBose and his wife Maureen of Crowley, Linda Simon and husband Robert of Clarksville, AR, and Cindy Hollier and her husband, Tommy of Vidor, TX; his daughter, Gina Miller and her husband Butch of Crowley; four grandchildren, Logan Monceaux, Sloane Matthews, Caitlyn Monceaux, and Jack Thomas Dubose; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley Elizabeth, Alivia Rose, and Veida Jaymes. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela DuBose; his daughter, Shawn DuBose; his father, John "Jack" DuBose; and two siblings, Dawanna Fontenot, and Thomas Spell. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Rosary
06:30 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved