A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church for James Monroe Higginbotham II, 90, who passed away on December 15, 2019. Reverend Matthew Higginbotham, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, LA, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Mausoleum. James retired from the U. S. Air Force serving from 1948 to 1989. "Mr. Hicks" was a Band Director in the Lafayette Parish School System for over 30 years. James was the Director of the ROTC band at UL in the early 1960's. He was a member of the Lafayette and New Iberia Community Concert Bands. James, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late James M. Higginbotham and the former Agnes Broussard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Amelia Broussard Higginbotham; children, James M. Higginbotham III and his wife, Lori, Lisa Higginbotham and her partner, Patton Whittington, Hope Gajan and her husband, Joseph, David Higginbotham and his wife, Gayle, Lorraine Richard and her husband, Freddie, and Father Matthew Higginbotham; twenty grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and sister, Barbara Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Joseph Higginbotham. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be James M. Higginbotham III, David Higginbotham, Brandon Higginbotham, James M. Higginbotham IV, Joshua Higginbotham and P. J. Boulet.

