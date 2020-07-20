A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. James O. Steiner, Sr. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant with burial to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. The family requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, beginning at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 8:00 am until the time of Service. The Steiner family request that all guest please wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your time at the funeral home. James O. Steiner, Sr. was born on December 18, 1934, to Christian and Glades Roy Steiner in Judice. James O. Steiner, Sr passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 9:04 pm at Landmark Nursing Home. James loved being with his family, enjoyed camping, BBQ, boiling crawfish, and especially loved to listen and dance to Cajun French music. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Verna Alleman Steiner; his children, Romona Kullman and husband Jimmy, Betty Durand, Oran Steiner, Jr., and life partner John Valdez, Jr.; grandchildren, Dana Kullman, Julie Kullman, Christopher Durand, Jude Durand; great-grandchildren, Tony Pennison, Jr., Trevor Wiggins, Nicholas Wiggins, Haven Durand, Landon Durand, Aiden Durand, Adeline Durand, Caroline Durand; siblings, Mary Ann Mire, Raymond Steiner, Paul Steiner, and Barbara Degeyter. James is preceded in death by his parents Christian and Glades Roy Steiner, daughter, Carolyn Steiner; siblings, Alberta "Bert" Breaux, Alvoid Steiner, Jane Steiner Broussard; son-in-law, Keith Durand, and his in-laws, Willess Alleman and Bernice Guidry Alleman. Serving as Pallbearers will be James Kullman, Raymond Steiner, Russell Steiner, Jude Durand, Allen Steiner, and Christopher Durand. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Pennison, Jr., Trevor Wiggins, Nicholas Wiggins, Haven Durand, Landon Durand, and Aiden Durand. The family of James Steiner would like to express they're thanks to the staff of Landmark Nursing Facility for all the kindness and care they extend to their loved during his stay at their facility. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St. 337-229-8338 is in charge of arrangements.