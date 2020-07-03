James P. Burke, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at the age of 68 on May 8, 2020. A native of Port Arthur, TX, Mr. Burke was an Air Force Veteran chef. He is survived by two children, Leslie K and Anton J. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Holland, his mother Karen M. Burke and his father David Henry. In lieu of flowers or funeral services, the family has asked that donations be made to Raven's Outreach Center for Homeless Veterans (225) 300-8642.

