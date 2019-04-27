Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Quinlivan. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10 am to noon at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN for James Quinlivan, 69, who died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. A Reception will follow the services at noon at a private residence. Survivors include his beloved wife, Cindy Randazzo of Lafayette, LA.; and one brother, Tim Quinlivan and his wife, PK Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clement Quinlivan Sr. and Kathleen Elizabeth Kelley Quinlivan; and three brothers, Patrick, Stephen and John Quinlivan. Jim lived all but the last four years of his life in the Midwest. At 17 he left his hometown of Richmond, IN for Cincinnati, OH where he earned a BA in Literature and Writing from Xavier University and studied Journalism at University of Cincinnati, Graduate Studies. He resided in Cincinnati until 1998 when he moved to Chicagoland to join his future wife, Cindy. In 2015 the couple chose Lafayette, LA as their retirement city. Jim's career began as a high school teacher and freelance writer with published articles and reviews in magazines and newspapers. Then for 25 years he applied his award-winning writing talents with advertising agencies and later his own firm. Jim's marketing expertise expanded as a Content Strategist with clients predominately in the New York City area. He retired March 2018. Jim was a student his entire life - always eager to learn something new, voraciously reading 2-3 books a week. He loved traveling to new countries and always immersed himself in their history and customs. Music was also a lifelong love, spanning from rock & roll to classical. As a Hoosier he loved Indiana and Xavier basketball and Notre Dame football. As a Louisiana resident he joined the Saints and LSU fan clubs. The move to Louisiana in 2015 was filled with anticipation and angst as Jim was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. For almost four years he fought valiantly against this terrible disease. He read many books about "being mortal." Even when he began home hospice in September 2018 he continued to read, to travel, to enjoy and make new memories with family and friends. Even in his last weeks, his optimism prevailed scheduling a dental cleaning. He was incredibly strong and loving; always concerned about the impact of his illness to his wife and brother. His final wish to loved ones is encapsulated in Warren Zevon's "Keep Me in Your Hearts." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Quinlivan's name to Miles Perret Cancer Center at milesperret.org , or Colorectal Cancer Alliance at ccalliance.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Quinlivan family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hope Hospice and the Cancer Center of Acadiana for the kindness and compassionate care given to Mr. Quinlivan and his family during their time of need. 