Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for James "Jim" Ray Caswell, 83, who passed away on July 31, 2019. The Very Reverend Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Jim was born on July 11, 1936 in Vinton, Louisiana to Maria LeJeune Caswell and Fadius Caswell. He was the youngest of seven children. Jim graduated from Vinton High School then joined the U. S. Navy (Seabees). He attended McNeese University and then started a career in the banking business serving over 50 years. During his early banking career, he attended the American Institute of Banking at USL where he later taught Principles of Bank Operations and then attended and graduated from The Graduate School of Banking at LSU in Baton Rouge. Jim was a past member of the The American Institute Banking Board of Directors, The Lafayette Jaycees, an instructor of Junior Achievement, Acadiana Home Builder's Association, The Optimist Club, Boy Scouts of America, The Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Charter member of the Toast Master's Association, Board of Directors for the Lafayette Area March of Dimes and current member of Rotary Club of Lafayette. Jim, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Fadius Caswell and the former Maria LeJeune. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Landry Caswell; children, Kevin Caswell, Scott (Elizabeth) Caswell and Denise (Mike) Cope; grandchildren, Madison Caswell, Brennan Caswell, Emma Caswell, Holden Jumonville, Miles Gallagher, Gus Caswell, Gunnar Caswell, Rowan Caswell and Ethan Cope as well as his sister, Nellie Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, James Ray Caswell, Jr., siblings, Curry Caswell, Elda Mitchell, Ethel Rose Caswell, Ella Mae Montgomery and June Carruthers. The family request that visiting hours be observed on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM by the Mt. Carmel Class of 1956 on Friday evening. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Holden Jumonville, Madison Caswell, Brennan Caswell, Miles Gallagher, Gus Caswell, Gunnar Caswell, Rowan Caswell and Ethan Cope. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Cope, James Roy, Bob Bacon and Freddie Hubbard. 