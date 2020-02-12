Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Victor "Newman" Savoy. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of The Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau for James Victor Savoy, age 38, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Savoy was a native of Sunset, where he lived most of his life. He was the life of the party and loved having fun with family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Celestine Marie Savoy of Carencro, four brothers, Carl Savoy, Damien Savoy, Scotty Francis all of Carencro, and Joseph Richard of Church Point, seven sisters, Christine Savoy and Towanda Savoy of Lafayette, Andrea Savoy, Kizzie Savoy, Stacy Francis, and Pam Francis of Carencro, and Cassandra Francis of Dallas, TX, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Benedict Francis, his maternal grandfather, Edmond Brown, maternal grandmother Verna Mae Woods, one nephew, Murkeil Savoy, and one great-niece, Mykhiery Savoy. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Larry Randall, Jr., Erenest Broussard, Jr., Murkeith Savoy, Dante Savoy, Lamar Savoy, and Scotty Francis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Damien Savoy, Carl Savoy, Donald Brown, Colby Woods, Darrell Savoy, and Robert Brown. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of The Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau for James Victor Savoy, age 38, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Savoy was a native of Sunset, where he lived most of his life. He was the life of the party and loved having fun with family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Celestine Marie Savoy of Carencro, four brothers, Carl Savoy, Damien Savoy, Scotty Francis all of Carencro, and Joseph Richard of Church Point, seven sisters, Christine Savoy and Towanda Savoy of Lafayette, Andrea Savoy, Kizzie Savoy, Stacy Francis, and Pam Francis of Carencro, and Cassandra Francis of Dallas, TX, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Benedict Francis, his maternal grandfather, Edmond Brown, maternal grandmother Verna Mae Woods, one nephew, Murkeil Savoy, and one great-niece, Mykhiery Savoy. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Larry Randall, Jr., Erenest Broussard, Jr., Murkeith Savoy, Dante Savoy, Lamar Savoy, and Scotty Francis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Damien Savoy, Carl Savoy, Donald Brown, Colby Woods, Darrell Savoy, and Robert Brown. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close