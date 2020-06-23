Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau for James Vincent Lavergne, age 76, who passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Lavergne was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset where he owned Lavergne Shoe Repair Shop for over 30 years. In his younger years, he worked with Hanger Limb and Brace in Lafayette. He also did bush hogging for the town of Sunset and its residents in his later years. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. J.V. proudly served his country during his enlistment in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. Survivors include his companion for over 40 years, Judith Ann Kern of Sunset; his Godchild, Sherie Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Lavergne and the former Effie May Savoie; his uncles, V.L. Savoie, A.B. Savoie, Emmett Savoie, Wilson Savoie and Tom Lavergne; his aunts, Doris Hukin, Alzina Boudreaux and Leola Deville. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Carroll "Hook" Willingham, Jeremy Willingham, Harold "Mudd" Sibille, Ronnie Stelly, Kenneth Prejean, Kevin Cady, David Fruge and Lincoln Savoie. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Landry, Thomas Landry, Francis Braquet, Joe Miller, Russell Courville, Dalton Richard, Jimmy Savoie, Marshall Savoie, Russell Savoie, Joshua Minix, Robert Fruge, Keith Savoie, Jimmy Savoie and Glenn Savoie. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.