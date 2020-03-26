Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Warren Fambrough. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

*With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time* Private memorial services and entombment will be held for Mr. James "Jim" Warren Fambrough at Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Jim passed away at his home in Lafayette, LA on March 25, 2020, surrounded by family, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Jim was born February 15, 1937 to his Father, a Park Ranger, and Mother, a school teacher in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona. He spent his formative years in national parks in Arizona, Nevada and California where he developed his lifelong love of nature and the great outdoors. After graduation from high school, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma to study Geology which he earned both a Bachelors and Masters of Science in. It was there he met his wife Sarah of 59 years, as well as many lifelong friends through Phi Delta Theta. After graduation, he and Sarah married and moved to New Orleans where he began his 48-year career in Oil and Gas exploration and development. After five months, they were transferred to Lafayette, the city that he would call home, except for a brief stint in Houston. Jim retired from the Oil and Gas business in 2010. Jim loved to be outdoors. Working many hours to perfect his beautiful and peaceful yard which was admired by many. For years he was a regular on the tennis court, but his passions were hiking, snow skiing, floating wild rivers, hunting and exploring the country on numerous road trips, as well as a special safari trip to Africa. After a stroll through the woods he would enjoy finding a remote spot to sit by a camp fire, admire the stars and commune with nature. Another one of Jim's favorite activities was building a fire in his beautiful backyard or sitting on the patio with a glass of wine with family, friends and neighbors. The joy his granddaughter brought to him while sitting on the patio or by the fire was always filled with silly skits, songs or dance that could always put a smile on his face and add pure happiness in his heart. And his beloved dogs (especially Lady), were another source of brightness as they were always by his side, which lead him to become affectionately known as the "Dog Whisperer". Some cherished occasions were when Jim would make his duck and sausage gumbo or vegetable soup while listening and singing to Johnny Cash, one of his favorite artists, or the Sunday dinners where he would grill his famous hamburgers or steaks for all. Those were always memorable events and something we will all miss. He is survived by his wife Sarah McKinnis Fambrough of Lafayette; son John Warren Fambrough and wife Sandy (Tyler) of Flower Mound, TX; daughter Susan Estelle Fambrough of Lafayette; granddaughter Ann Estelle Fambrough of Lafayette; step-grandson Joshua Adam Hitt of Oklahoma City, OK; brother and sister in-law George and Marlene McKinnis of Bronxville, NY; nephews Alexander McKinnis and fiancé Susan Conway of Hoboken, NJ, Marc McKinnis and wife Lara and their daughter Sadie of Asheville, NC; and his special family friend Ben Jastram. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Earle Warren Fambrough and Zella Bass Fambrough. The family would like to thank Dr. Molly Thomas and the staff of the Cancer Center of Acadiana for their compassionate care over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Jim's name may be made to Acadiana Animal Aid,142 Le Medicin Rd, Carencro, LA 70520, https://acadianaanimalaid.org/give/ or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200 Lafayette, LA 70503.

