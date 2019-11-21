|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William "Jim" Ainsworth.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Map
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
|
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Immaculate Conception Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church in Washington for James William Ainsworth, age 83, who passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette with his family by his side. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Brandi Estis and Krystle Breaux. Giftbearers will be Emily Lacassin and Taylor Estis. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux accompanied by Phillis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Ave Maria, Precious Lord Take My Hand, and Another Soldier Coming Home. Mr. Ainsworth was a native of Wisconsin and a resident of Washington, Louisiana for most of his life. He was previously employed as a driver with Ryder Truck Lines for over 30 years and later drove for Lawson Trucking. Jim loved to spend time with his grandchildren and play with his pugs, Zeke and Molly. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at his camp, and baking his famous apple pie. Mr. Ainsworth proudly served his country in his time enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. Survivors include three daughters, Catherine Doucet Romero of Lafayette, Charlene Estis and her husband, Brian, of Port Barre, and Deborah Taylor and her husband, David, of Green Bay, WI; three sisters, Rose Mary Husnick of Antigo, WI, Marge Johnson of Minneapolis, MN, and Connie Ernest and her husband, Jake, of Elcho, WI; five grandchildren, Nakia Estis and his wife, Brandi, Chance Estis and his wife, Kim, Mia Estis Lacassin and her husband, Gerard, Robin Taylor Fellion and her husband, Ian, and Eric Taylor and his wife, Nichole; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Madison Estis, Caroline Estis, Gabrielle Estis, Connor Fontenot, Nicholas Fontenot, Ethan Fontenot, Tristan Estis, Taylor Estis, Leighton Lacassin, Emily Lacassin, Reese Lacassin, Camdon Lacassin, Maxwell Fellion, and Hudson Myles Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lillian Leger Ainsworth; his parents, Thomas W. Ainsworth and the former Ione Mayo; a grandchild, Heather Doucet; and two brothers-in-law, Wensel Husnick and Vernon Johnson. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Chance Estis, Nakia Estis, Tristan Estis, Leighton Lacassin, Gerard Lacassin, Brandon Breaux, Nicholas Leger and Vern Dvorak. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|