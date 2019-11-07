Jamie Lynn Goudeau, 68, passed away on November 4, 2019 at her residence. Jaimie was a retired Registered Nurse with 32 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, Jessica Schexnayder and her husband, Keith, and Amy Elkin; grandchildren, Huntar Schexnayer, Khale Schexnayder, Cade Christophe, Dakota Schexnayder and Amiya Christophe; two great-grandchildren, Raiden Meche and Mila Schexnayder; two brothers, Stanley Goudeau and Roger Goudeau and her canine companion, Sugar. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva Goudeau. Personal condolences may be sent to the Goudeau family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019