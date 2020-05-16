Jamie Paul Thibodeaux
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Services were conducted for Jamie Paul Thibodeaux on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 3:00 pm at David Funeral Home of Loreauville with Brother Jessie Charpentier officiating the service. Entombment followed at All Saints Mausoleum. Jamie Thibodeaux was born on July 31, 1981, to the late Gerald Thibodeaux, Sr. and Gloria Romero Thibodeaux of St. Martinville. Jamie Thibodeaux, age 38, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5:50 pm in St. Martinville. Jamie enjoyed playing video games, loved his dogs, and he was a collector of guitars all sorts. He loved being home with his family, friends, but most of all he held a special place in his heart for his goddaughter Myra Gulotta. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Romero Thibodeaux; his siblings, Aaron Thibodeaux of New Iberia, Gerald Thibodeaux, Jr. and wife Mary of Loreauville, Tammy Borel and husband Burt of St. Martinville; nieces and nephews, Tayte Thibodeaux, Sayhra Thibodeaux, Kayla Hebert, and Myra Gulotta. Serving as pallbearers are Gerald Thibodeaux, Jr., Tayte Thibodeaux, Cameron Gulotta, Robert Laperouse, Aaron Thibodeaux, and Burt Borel. Jamie is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Thibodeaux, Sr. and Beth Borel. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St., (337) 369-6336, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
David Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved