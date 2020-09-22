Janelle Savoie

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas for Janelle Marie Savoie, age 73, the former Janelle Menard, who passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Janelle was a native of Cankton and a resident of Opelousas since 1968 when she and her husband established Ken's Thrifty Way Pharmacy and Medical Equipment, where she worked as the office manager. Janelle was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church and served as a Eucharist Minister at Doctor's Hospital where she would bring communion to patients. She was also a member of the Jaycee Jaynes. Janelle had many passions in her life, especially her faith and love for Jesus. She enjoyed going to the camp and "catching" while fishing. She bled purple and gold for her Vikings and Tigers, as well as having "pinstripe pride" for her Yanks. She brought joy and laughter to her beloved Bourré group each week, as well as being a "game crasher," on occasion, during the Monday night men's Bourré group. When she wasn't playing Bourré, you could find her at the casino with her lovable sidekick, AKA Granny. Most of all, her absolute love and reason for living was making memories with her mom during morning coffee, traveling the world with Paw Ken, shopping and taking trips with her girls, watching and talking sports with DJ, and playing games and spoiling her grandkids. She was and will always be our Meemee. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Ken Savoie of Opelousas; her mother, Georgia Cormier McClain of Opelousas; her son, Danny Savoie and his wife, Ashley, of Opelousas; two daughters, Tammy Savoie Robert and her husband, Byron, of Sunset and Christine Savoie Leger and her husband, Jared, of Carencro; her brother, Nolton Menard and his companion, Wendy Godbout, of Opelousas; a stepbrother, Blaine Breaux of Cankton; a half-sister, Shelly Royer and her husband, Patrick, of Sunset; and five grandchildren, Ashley Robert Begnaud and her husband, Kyle, Natalie Robert Cormier, Caleb Leger, Gavin Leger, and Hudson Robert Savoie. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Menard and his wife, Betty; her stepfather, Earl "Mac" McClain; and her father and mother-in-law, Ward and Anna Ruth (AKA Granny) Savoie. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue at the church (2125 S. Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570) from 1:15 p.m. until service time. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Our Lady of Lourdes Lafayette COVID-19 Unit and ICU, and Mrs. Savoie's granddaughter, Ashley Robert Begnaud, for their compassion and care throughout Janelle's last illness. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Marianites of Holy Cross, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home, 954 E. Prudhomme Street, Opelousas, LA 70570. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
