Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 Rosary 7:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Francis Regis Catholic Church Arnaudville , LA Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Francis Regis Catholic Church Arnaudville , LA

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Ms. Janet Marie Bernard, age 82, the former Janet Ladnier, who passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence in Arnaudville. Readers will be Gale Prejean and JoAnn Richard. Gift Bearers will be Kizzie Benoit, Karriana Benoit, and Katrina Bernard. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Debbie Richard on the organ. The songs will be Go Rest High on That Mountain, Precious Lord, Amazing Grace, One Bread One Body, and Look Beyond. Ms. Bernard was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. She was employed as a cook with Kings Truck Stop & Casino. She also worked as a cook on a dredge boat for TL James and Weeks Marine with her husband. Ms. Bernard was owner and operator of T's Drive in Leonville. She enjoyed reading, dancing, crossword puzzles and soap operas. Ms. Bernard was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great in Leonville. Survivors include one son, Michael Paul Bernard and his wife, Katrina, of Brock Haven, MS; two daughters, Cathy Melancon and her companion, Marty Robert, of Leonville, and Darlene Bernard and her companion, Myron Fitch, of Breaux Bridge; four brothers, Leroy Ladnier and his wife, Gloria, of Opelousas, Lionel Ladnier of Bay St. Louis, MS, Oneal and Wayne Cuvas, both of Dolishe, MS; two sisters, Brenda Morrison of Plant City, FL, and June Cuvas of Dolishe, MS; 12 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Nolan Bernard; two sons, Ernest Leroy Bernard and Bernell Ray Bernard; one daughter, Edna Lucy Bernard; her parents, Leroy Percy Ladnier, Sr. and the former Lucy Dubisson; one brother, Charles Ladnier; two sisters, Jean Waltman and infant Mary Carolyn; and two grandchildren. A rosary will be prayed by Beatrice Zerangue at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Ryan Lormand, Curtis Savoie, Jr., Randy Lormand, Jr., Shaun Bernard, Jude Bernard and Marty Robert. Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Trahan and Joseph Trahan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Nolan Bernard; two sons, Ernest Leroy Bernard and Bernell Ray Bernard; one daughter, Edna Lucy Bernard; her parents, Leroy Percy Ladnier, Sr. and the former Lucy Dubisson; one brother, Charles Ladnier; two sisters, Jean Waltman and infant Mary Carolyn; and two grandchildren. A rosary will be prayed by Beatrice Zerangue at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Ryan Lormand, Curtis Savoie, Jr., Randy Lormand, Jr., Shaun Bernard, Jude Bernard and Marty Robert. Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Trahan and Joseph Trahan. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019 