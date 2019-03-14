Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Geraldine Dunbar. View Sign

Funeral services will be held for Janet Geraldine Dunbar at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of Krotz Springs. Reverend Laurie Rayburn will conduct the service. Burial will be held in the Methodist Cemetery. Ms. Dunbar, age 68, a resident of Lafayette, LA, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Janet graduated in nursing from LSU-E. She worked as a registered nurse in home health, at Lafayette General Medical Center and other area hospitals. She was a member of the Church Point Methodist Church for many years. She loved shopping at Sam's Wholesale and Costco. Janet was a former queen and member of the Mardi Gras group, Krew de Soul. Janet was an animal lover. She had five dogs, Gabby, Sassy, Little Bit, Bentley and Ralph. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her fiancé, Andrew "Andy" Hartley, of Lafayette, LA; her son, Sam Snyder and wife, Jada, of Melville, LA; her daughter, Cheramie Lowrey and husband, Shawn, of Meraux, LA; her brothers, Samuel Wallace "Sammy" and wife, Audrey, of Church Point, LA; William Scott Dunbar and wife, Marian, of Mire, LA; Lloyd Clay Dunbar and wife, Alice, of Church Point, LA and her sisters, Melony Hedrick and husband, Hugh, of Church Point, LA; Loretta Cavalier and husband, Nootsie, of Pierre Part, LA and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ashton Snyder, Brenon Marks, Olivia Lowrey, Piper Lowrey, Dylon Breaux, Logan Breaux, Riley Hoyt, Aydin Gautreaux and Madison Gautreaux. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Baby Girl Snyder; her parents, Oscar Lloyd Dunbar and Dorothy Belle Bridges Dunbar and her nephew, Daniel Hedrick. Visitation will be held in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 11:00 AM (open all night) until time of service on Saturday. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

