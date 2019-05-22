Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Himbert Nehrbass. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Himbert Nehrbass, born in New Orleans on February 27th, 1931, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Himbert Ard, her parents, Numa Paul Himbert and Adelheid Schluter Himbert, and her husband Neil Martin Nehrbass. Janet is survived by her four children, Kim Martin Nehrbass (Elizabeth Smith Nehrbass), Heidi Nehrbass Alpha (David Lawrence Alpha), Tanya Nehrbass Schulze (Rudolph Franz Schulze, III), and Seth Martin Nehrbass (Mary Elizabeth Dennis), ten grandchildren, Lindsey Matherne Caire (Benjamin Caire), Avery Marie Alpha (Brad Belzak), Aaron Schulze Trant (John Henry Trant), Gabriel Martin Nehrbass (Jessica Harkness Nehrbass), Ian Lawrence Alpha, Elspeth Anna Schulze (Shane Darwent), Sara Anne Nehrbass, Fabian Martin Nehrbass (Leah Alana Morton-Gittens), Eliza Marie Schulze, and Valerie Anne Nehrbass (Joseph Vidrine), and six great-grandchildren, Joseph Théclè Caire, Belén Ruth Nehrbass, Asa-Rosalie Trant, Ezra Martin Caire, Annelise Christine Nehrbass, and John Wyatt Trant. Janet was the first woman to receive a degree in Architectural Engineering from Louisiana State University, where she studied alongside and married her classmate Neil Martin Nehrbass. After graduating they traveled together and worked on several architectural projects across the country with their mentor Buckminster Fuller - inventor of the geodesic dome. They returned to Lafayette in 1954 and designed, built and lived in a cluster of small geodesic domes on the banks of the Vermillion River south of Lafayette. Janet assisted in Neil's architectural practice, which designed many noteworthy buildings in Lafayette, including the Cajundome and the Lafayette Natural History Museum & Planetarium. A night owl with an incurable love of books, she also managed Sans Souci Bookstore in Lafayette, which was owned by her mother-in-law Marie Mouton Nehrbass. Later in life she developed an affinity for photography which led her to design exhibits for the Lafayette Natural History Museum on both wildflowers and snakes. Janet and Neil designed and built their final home on the Vermillion River in the countryside north of Lafayette adjacent to a cypress swamp, where they moved in 1974.The space is filled with paintings by lifelong friend Elemore Morgan, landscapes by Neil, ceramics by daughter Tanya, paintings and prints by son-in-law David Alpha, and Janet's own photographs of Louisiana plants and wildlife. She especially enjoyed being in nature, at her home in the swamp and at her camp in Pecan Island. She spent much time in her garden and particularly enjoyed crafting flower arrangements from the multitude of plants on her grounds. Janet had a ready smile and a rare spark that brightened the lives of those around her. She was a loving mother and wife, as well as a friend to all, from the banana spiders in the swamp to the company at her table. Janet was an exceptional person who developed a very special relationship with each of her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their attentive and compassionate care. Donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70506 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10001. Burial and a celebration of her life will be private. 