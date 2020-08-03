1/1
Janet LeDoux Simon
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Janet LeDoux Simon, 77, who passed away July 31, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum. She is survived by two children, Paula Simon and Jonathan Simon both of Iota; and one granddaughter, Samantha Leigh Clement of Iota. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Simon; her parents, Henry Ford and Donatile Fuselier LeDoux; and one brother, Nicholas "Nicky" LeDoux. The family would like to thank Dr. Nancy Walker and the staff of Acadia General Hospital I.C.U. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
