Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Janet Marie Boudreaux, age 61, the former Janet Fuselier, who passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehab in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Fr. Gary Schexnayder, retired pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Boudreaux was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, especially gumbo, and reading. As her appreciation for music aspired, it lead her to be self-taught on the organ. Mrs. Boudreaux had a genuine caring innocence about her and always had a smile on her face. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Jude Boudreaux of Lafayette; one son, Jude Boudreaux of Lafayette; one daughter, Dana Boudreaux Mark and her husband, Derek, of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Haylee and Tiffani Mark; her mother, Lorine LeBouf Fuselier of Church Point; one brother, Roderick Fuselier of Opelousas; niece and nephew, Bethonie Faith and Tyler Bass; and sister-in-law, Brenda Olivier Fuselier. She was preceded in death by her father, Elrin "Bill" Fuselier; one brother, Kenneth Ray Fuselier; her maternal grandparents, William LeBouf and Edna LeBouf; and her paternal grandparents, Kennedy Fuselier and Ledia B. Fuselier. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Tyler Voss Fuselier, Jude Boudreaux, Jr., Jude Boudreaux, Sr., Derek Mark, Dana Boudreaux Mark and Roderick Fuselier.

