Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - SCOTT Location, for Janet R. Mouton, 62, who passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Hilton Richard of The Breaux Bridge Pentecostals Church will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her two daughters, Nakisha Guidry and her husband, Marc, and Chantel Melancon and her husband, Shea; her sister, Geraldine Robin; her three brothers, Mathew Romero and his wife, Belinda, Gerry Romero, and Larry Romero; her five precious grandchildren, Kylie Richard, Dezmond Richard, Kirstin Richard, Carter Melancon, and Grayson Melancon; and several step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Lastie Romero and Edith Thibodeaux Romero; her beloved husband, Donald "T-Mout" Mouton; and a brother, Gurnis "Blackie" Romero. A native of Lafayette and resident of Scott for the past 62 years, Janet was a loving person who took great pleasure in taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Some of her joys in life were going to church, drinking coffee, and socializing with her girlfriends. Her strong, deep Christian faith was shown in her daily activities and selfless acts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Pallbearers will be Gerry Romero, Larry Romero, Marc Guidry, Shea Melancon, Brandon Romero, and Dezmond Richard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mathew Romero, Carter Melancon, and Grayson Melancon. Memorial contributions can be made in Janet R. Mouton's name to , https://wish.org A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mouton family to Janet's caregivers, the staff of LGMC, and the staff of The Carpenter House for their support and compassionate care. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 5 to July 8, 2019
